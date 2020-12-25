Wednesday January 6, 2021

KCCA vs AS Kigali 4pm

Caf Confederation Cup First Round, second leg

Unconfirmed reports indicate that KCCA FC have requested authorities at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende to allow them host their second leg of the Caf Confederation Cup first round tie against Rwanda’s AS Kigali at the venue.

KCCA lost the first leg 2-0 on Wednesday without kicking a ball after Caf cancelled the game after the Ugandan side failed to raise the required number of players for the game due to Coronavirus pandemic cases in their camp.

Mike Mutebi’s charges will look to make amends in the return leg on January 6, 2021 but could do so at another home and not the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo.

Action from Vipers vs KCCA at Kitende

It’s reported that Caf didn’t sanction the Omondi stadium to host games in the club continental competitions and with Namboole unavailable, the only alternative is Kitende.

Previously, MTN Omondi stadium was allowed to host pre-group stages games and even games in the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup as happened in 2017.

The stadium also recently hosted the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Uganda Cranes and the Bright Stars of South Sudan.

KCCA haven’t not won a game at Kitende since the stadium was opened drawing twice and losing the other in three visits to the Venoms.