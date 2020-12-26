Murushid Jjuuko could miss out on the 2020 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) due in Cameroon early next year, Kawowo Sports can reliably report.

The Express FC defender was part of the initial squad summoned by coach Johnathan McKinstry but never reported for duty and isn’t part of the team residing at Kisasi.

The former Bunamwaya (Vipers), SC Victoria University and Simba defender is expected to fly out to South Africa for trials at DSTV Premiership side Martizburg United.

“He will fly out to South Africa for trials at Martizburg United next week,” confirmed Express CEO Isaac Mwesigwa.

The move means that the highly rated centre back could be automatically ruled out of the tournament that kicks off on January 16.

Uganda Cranes are expected to fly out to Cameroon on Monday December 28 for a pre-Chan tournament.