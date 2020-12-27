Masaza Cup 2020: Bulange Group: Monday, 28th December:

Match No. 11: Busiro Vs Buvuma –12:00 PM

Match No. 12: Kyaggwe V Buwekula – 3:00 PM

*Both Matches at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

The second group (Bulange) in the 2020 Masaza Cup gets underway with a double header at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Monday, 28th December.

Five teams in this group will compete for the available two slots available in the race to qualify for quarter finals.

Busiro, islanders Buvuma, Kyaggwe, Buwekula and Busujju will vie for the two available quarter final berths to join the already qualified Mawogola and defending champions Bulemeezi.

Both Mawogola and Bulemeezi made the grade from the Butikiro group that played from 12th to 21st December 2020.

On Monday, the first game in Bulange group will kick off by noon when last year’s losing finalists Busiro will face Buvuma.

Both teams Busiro and Buvuma reported to the FUFA Technical Center on Sunday, December 27, 2020 ahead of the duel.

Coached by Ronald Lukungu, Busiro had their first training session in the evening to acclimatize to the Njeru astro turf.

They were later joined by Buvuma who had a feel of the playing facility under floodlights.

The islanders are coached by Shadrack Nsobya.

Key players:

Busiro’s camp has two goalkeepers in Adadi Mutumba and Juma Kirabira.

Team skipper Paul Wasswa is out with a bout of malaria but the other defenders on the team as Desty Mubiru, Kayuni Ssentongo, Razak Mumbere and Brian Kasule are available for selection.

The midfield department has Rogers Adriko, Badru Kabanda, Mago Kazibwe, Ivan Ssemwanga, Malida Kuteesa, Arafat Usama and Hamuza Kalibwami.

Gerrald “Mwenda” Ogweti and Lola Ssembatya are the two centre forwards.

Buvuma will dwell upon goalkeeper Douglas Ssekamatte (Luwero United), Joseph Ssenyonjo (Bugerere), left back Joseph Kakembo (UCU), center half Fred Tabu (Lugazi Municipal) and Saddam Ssemaganda (St Lawrence University), Jolly Masanso (Buikwe Red Stars), Holders Robert Zziwa (Lugazi Municipal), Derrick Mubiru (KJT), Brian Ochan (Njeru), Francis Juruwa (UCU) and forwards Bruno Bunyama (St Lawrence University), Andabat, Abdullah Mubiru (Buikwe Red Stars).

Kyaggwe head coach Hussein Mbalangu communicates to players during the final training session at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

In the second game on the day, Kyaggwe under Hussein Mbalangu as head coach and Buwekula will square up at 3 PM.

Tuesday will be the first resting day in Bulange group before more group games will continue on Wednesday, 30th December 2020.