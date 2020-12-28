Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry has named a 25 man team for the 2020 Pre CHAN tournament in Cameroon.

The Contingent of 25 players will depart to Cameroon on Monday afternoon (3pm).

There are three goalkeepers in Police’s Tom Ikara, Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume) and Uganda Revenue Authority’s Nafian Alionzi Legasson.

The eight defenders on the team are;Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Musitafa Mujuzi (Kyetume), Patrick Mbowa (URA),Eric Ssenjobe (Police), Aziz Kayondo (Vipers), Paul Willa (Vipers), Ashraf Mandela (URA) and Police’s Hassan Muhammad.

Ibrahim Orit, Bobosi Byaruhanga and Aziz Kayondo are all part of the traveling squad to Cameroon

Vastly experienced Tonny Mawejje leads the cast of midfielders on the team. Others are the Vipers’ duo of Bobosi Byaruhanga and Karim Watambala, Shafiq Kagimu (URA), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants) and Saidi Kyeyune (URA).

Mohamed Shaban (Vipers), Joseph Ssemujju (BUL), Joackim Ojera (URA), Milton Karisa (Vipers), Stephen Mukwala (URA),Ben Ocen (Police), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers) and Vianne Ssekajjugo (Wakiso Giants) are the forwards that make the 25 man team.

Former Uganda Cranes international Sadiq Wassa replaces Fred Kajoba as the goalkeeping coach.

KCCA Football Club players will join the team after their CAF Confederation Cup fixture against AS Kigali.

Uganda will take part in a Pre-CHAN tournament involving Cameroon, Niger and Zambia running between 1st and 7th January 2021.

Traveling Delegation:

Players:

Goalkeepers: Tom Ikara (Police), Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume), Nafian Alionzi (URA)

Defenders: Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Musitafa Mujuzi (Kyetume), Patrick Mbowa (URA),Eric Ssenjobe (Police), Aziz Kayondo (Vipers), Paul Willa (Vipers), Ashraf Mandela (URA), Hassan Muhammad (Police)

Midfielders: Tonny Mawejje (Police), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Shafiq Kagimu (URA), Karim Watambala (Vipers), Saidi Kyeyune (URA), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants)

Fowards: Mohamed Shaban (Vipers), Joseph Ssemujju (BUL), Joackim Ojera (URA), Milton Karisa (Vipers), Stephen Mukwala (URA),Ben Ocen (Police), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Vianne Ssekajjugo (Wakiso Giants)

Officials: