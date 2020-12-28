Confédération Africaine de Volleyball (CAVB) or African Volleyball Federation has released it’s calendar for 2021, listing a number of events lined up.

The schedule has 10 tournaments that CAVB hopes to stage next year, with many that were supposed to happen in 2020 either postponed or cancelled.

The first tournament on the calendar is the African Nations Championship Junior-Women (U20) supposed to be hosted in Kampala, Uganda.

However, the dates on when the tournament will be hosted are yet to be confirmed.

The African Nations Championship Youth- Girls (U18) will come next. This will be held in Abuja, Nigeria between 29th January to 7th February.

The African Nations Championship Youth -Boys (U19) and African Nations Championship Junior Men (U21) will take place in February in Tunisia and Egypt respectively.

The Women’s and Men’s Club Championships will come in March but the dates and hosts are yet to be determined.

These will be followed by Zonal qualifiers for the 2022 World Championships will come next (both Men and Women).

2021 CAVB Calendar

1-African Nations Championship Junior Women (U20) – Uganda

2-African Nations Championship Youth Girls (U18) – 29th January -7th February (Abuja,Nigeria)

3-African Nations Championship Youth Boys (U19) – 1st -6th February (Tunis, Tunisia)

4-African Nations Championship Junior Men (U21) – 18th -26th February (Cairo, Egypt)

5- 2021 Women’s Volleyball African Club Championship – March -April

6- 2021 Men’s Volleyball African Championship – March -April

7- 2022 World Championship Zonal Qualifiers-Men

8- 2022 World Championship Zonal Qualifiers- Women

9- Men’s African Nations Volleyball Championship & 2022 World Championship Qualifiers -19th August -19th September

10- Women’s African Nations Volleyball Championship _ 2022 World Championship Qualifiers -19th August – 19th September