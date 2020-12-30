December 2020 Fortebet Real Stars Monthly Sports Awards (Winners):

Football: Oscar Mawa (Uganda U-17, Gombe High and KCCA Sports Academy)

Golf: Joseph Kasozi (Kinyara Golf Club)

Lethal striker Oscar Mawa has won the December 2020 Fortebet Real Stars Sports Award in the football catergory.

Mawa, a center forward for the Uganda U-17 national team, Gombe High School and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Sports Academy was recognized for exceptional performance for the Cubs team during the 2020 CECAFA U-17 tournament hosted by Rwanda in Rubavu town.

The 16 year old teenager finished as top scorer in the tournament that Uganda successfully defended and returned to the AFCON U-17 championship for the second time in a row.

The prolific striker scored 6 goals to his name, including a hattrick against Kenya, a brace against Ethiopia and one against Djibouti.

To claim the accolade, Mawa beat KCCA and Uganda Cranes striker Brian Aheebwa (KCCA and Uganda Cranes) as well as Mawogola goalkeeper Michael Lutaaya.

Mawa was accompanied by his father and coach Bosco Dudu as he picked the accolade at Copper Chimney Restaurant in Lugogo, Kampala.

L-R: Female cricketer Christine Anayo, Golfer Joseph Kasozi and U-17 football striker Oscar Mawa show off their accolades Credit: John Batanudde

Others rewarded:

Female cricketer Christine Anayo, the Most Valuable Player (MVP) at the inaugural edition of the Ladies Elite League was also recognized.

Anayo who plays for Soroti beat her teammates Immaculate Nakisuyi and Rachel Ntono to the accolade.

The Soroti Challengers all-rounder won the award after her heroics during the Ladies Elite League for Aziz Damani Hurricanes helped them defeat the Challengers Blizzards.

Christine Anayo Credit: John Batanudde

Anayo is a product of the Soroti Cricket Academy that has produced exciting talent and fed into the Lady Cricket Cranes squad. She was part of the U19 girls side that won the bilateral series against Tanzania early this year.

In the golfing circles, Uganda Golf Club member Joseph Kasozi claimed the accolade.

Kasozi came first ahead of Christopher Baguma (Entebbe Golf Club) and Michael Alunga (Uganda Golf Club – Kampala).

Golfer Joseph Kasozi Credit: John Batanudde

He was recognized for the second place finish in the recently concluded 79th Uganda Amateurs Golf Open Championship held in Kampala, won by Kenya Railway Club member John Lejirma.

These monthly awards are organized on a monthly basis by Real Stars Sports Agency under the leadership of the executive director Isaac Mukasa.

Since inception, Jude Colour Solutions has remained a key pillar in supporting the growth of these awards and now the title sponsors, Fortebet.

Uganda’s High Commissioner to Canada Hon. Joy Ruth Acheng was the chief guest during the December 2020 crowning ceremony.

The beautiful plaque comes alongside a cash reward as well.