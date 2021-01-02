CAF Confederation Cup (Tuesday, 5th January 2021) – Second Leg

Match No. 56: Al Hilal Elobied (Sudan) Vs Namungo (Tanzania)

At Omdurman El-Hilal Stadium, Khartoum (Natural Grass)

Four Ugandan referees have been appointed for continental duty in Sudan on Tuesday, 5th January 2021.

This will be during the return leg of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Confederation Cup between Sudanese side Al Hilal Elobeid and Tanzania’s Namungo at the Omdurman El Hilal Stadium in Khartoum city.

FIFA Referee Ali Sabila Chelangat will handle the game as the center referee.

He will be assisted by Isa Masembe and Lee Okello as the first and assistant referees respectively.

L-R: sa Masembe Wiliam Oloya, Ali Sabila Chelanget and Okello

William Oloya will serve as the fourth official in the match.

Meanwhile, Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has appointed Jamal Kaaouachi from Morocco as the match commissioner.

Sudan’s Makki Zuhair Elsayed is the COVID-19 Officer.

The referees are expected to depart for Sudan on Sunday, 3rd January 2021.

Namungo won the first leg 2-0 played in Dar es salaam last week courtesy of goals by Sixtus Sabilo.

Match Officials: