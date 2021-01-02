Pilsner Monthly Uganda Premier League Awards (Nominees):

Players: Brian Kalumba (UPDF), Brian Aheebwa (KCCA), Ben Ocen (Police)

Coaches: Kefa Kisala (UPDF), Sam Ssimbwa (URA)

Current Uganda Premier League leaders Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club are enjoying the fruits of their hard toiled sweat.

By the pause of the first round, going for the festive season and the CHAN 2020 break, UPDF were aloft above the other 15 clubs with 12 points off 5 matches.

The league organizers have singled out two of the UPDF servants; Brian Kalumba (striker) and Kefa Kisala (head coach) among the nominees for the month of December 2020.

Kalumba has so far scored 6 goals to his name in five matches; netting four times against newly promoted Kitara as well as one goal past Busoga United.

He is one goal shy of the top scorer Brian Aheebwa (of Kampala Capital City Authority).

In fact, Aheebwa is also nominated and a hot favorite to claim the award.

Police Football Club’s towering center forward Ben Ocen is the other nominated player having also scored 6 goals off 5 matches for the incredible performance in the first part of the opening round.

For the coaches, Kisala is nominated alongside Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) football club head coach Sam Bamweyana Ssimbwa.

Ssimbwa’s URA remains one of the unbeaten sides in the league.

He guided the tax collectors to the famous 2-1 victory on the road at Lugogo against KCCA.

URA also managed to out-smart Sports Club Villa at the Arena of Visions play ground in Ndejje University and earned stalemates over Mbarara City at Kakyeeka (1-1)

The date and venue for crowning the most outstanding coach and player will be communicated in the near future.

A beautiful plaque and cash reward of Shs 1,000,000 apiece is handed over to the respective winners.