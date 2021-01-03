The AS Kigali squad to face KCCA in the second leg of the first round of the Caf Confederation Cup arrived in the country.

The squad of 23 players jetted into Uganda on Saturday January 3 and are accommodated at Marriott Hotel, Entebbe.

The squad has among others Rwanda international Emery Bayisenge and is coached by Eric Ndayishimiye.

AS Kigali ousted Botswana’s Orapa United in the preliminary round and come into the game with a 2-0 advantage after a walkover against KCCA who failed to raise the required number of players for the first leg in Kigali.

On the other hand, KCCA got a bye to this stage but must score three unanswered goals to reach the playoff round of the competition.

The game is scheduled on Wednesday January 6 at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende at 4pm

The AS KIGALI squad

Chris Rugero, Bate Shamiru, Hassan Rugirayabo, Mossi Rurangwa, Latif Bishira, Christian Ishimwe, Hassan Karera, Emery Bayisenge, Eric Nsabimana, Janvier Benedata, Rachid Kalisa, Tumaini Ntamuhanga, Shaban Hussein, Muhadjiri Hakizimana, Aboubakar Lawal, Fiston Nkinzingabo, Pierrot Kwizera, Bosco Kayitaba, Felix Ndekwe, Abeddy Biramahire, Alex Ortamal and Sudi Abdallah