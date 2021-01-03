Masaza Cup 2020 (Bulange Group): Sunday, 3rd January 2021 Results

Busujju 2-0 Buwekula

Busujju Ssaza team out-muscled Buweekula 2-0 during a Bulange group contest in the on-going 2020 Masaza Cup at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Sunday, January 3, 2021.

Goals from Shafic Kakande and Isaac Kiberu inspired Frank Mulindwa’s coached side during a game they missed Michael Ssimbwa through suspension.

Kakande finished expertly past goalkeeper Eddy Walusimbi in the 28th minute off a well struck free-kick by towering midfielder Ivan Irinimbabazi.

Busujju thus bossed the opening stanza with a goal lead.

In the second half, Isaac Kiberu converted straight from a corner kick delivery to double the lead heading to the last 19 minutes.

This was the first victory for Busujju following a 2-1 loss to Busiro and a 1 all draw with Kyaggwe.

Busujju head coach Mulindwa was impressed by the performance and result heading to the final game against Buvuma on Tuesday.

“We played gallantly and we deserved the victory. I salute the efforts of the players. We are now focused ahead of the last game against Buvuma.” Mulindwa stated.

Buweekula consequently suffered their first loss of the campaign after a hard fought 2-1 against Kyaggwe and the one all draw with Buvuma during a rain marred duel.

Team Line Ups:

Busujju XI: Henry Kalule (GK-1), Issa Bugembe (15), Benard Alijuna (13), Raymond Witaikire (6), Ivan Irinimbabazi (12), Isaac Kiberu (3), Ronald Kaye (7), Shafic Kakande (11), Brian Omirambe (9), Stuart Otunnu (5)

Subs: Benon Bukenya (18), Manfred Ssebuffu Ntale (8), Samson Kasozi (4), Fahim Ssaka (10)

Team officials:

Team manager: Adam Masembe

Head coach: Frank Mulindwa

Assistant coach: Prince Geofrey Jjuuko

Official: Habib Nsubuga

Buweekula XI: Eddy Walusimbi (GK-1), Geofrey Ssemanda (6), Ronald Kizito (5), Fahad Nsuki (11), Fred Luwagga (4), Mike Kyeyune (3), Bob Martin Agondua (9), Isaac Kiwanuka (12), Hussein Mwanje (15), Mark Kisenyi (2), Daniel Nyanzi (7)

Subs: Samuel Ssali (G.K-1), Yiga Sande (8), Martin Kikambi (13), Jamaldin Nsereko (14)

Team officials:

Team manager: Vincent Serunjogi

Head coach: Robert Kafeero

Assistant coach: Ibrahim Kyobe

Official: Abdul Ssenyange

Match officials:

Referee: Julius Kasibante

Assistant Referee 1: Shamirah Nabukenya

Assistant Referee 2: Brianson Musisi

4th official: Anna Akoyi

Assessor: Ali Tomusange

Match commissioner: Francis Bikeka

Other Bulange Group Results: