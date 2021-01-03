Masaza Cup 2020 (Bulange Group): Sunday, 3rd January 2021

Busujju Vs Buweekula (9 AM)

Busiro Vs Kyaggwe (12 PM)

*At FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Bulange group current leaders Busiro will square up with Kyaggwe during the 2020 Masaza Cup duel at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Sunday, 3rd January 2021.

This game will be the second on the day’s menu following an earlier kick off between Busujju and Buweekula at the same venue.

Whereas Kyaggwe will be playing their final group game (fourth), the match shall be the second last one for Busiro.

Busiro has won two matches; 7-0 against islanders Buvuma and 2-1 against Busujju.

Kyaggwe has lost, won and drawn once against Buweekula (2-1), 2-1 over Buvuma and 1 all with Busujju respectively.

Action between Busiro and Buvuma at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Ronald Lukungu, head coach of Busiro Ssaza has warned his charges to double their efforts and win the game since they need maximum points to top the group.

“There is need to double the efforts from players because we want to finish this group on top with maximum points” Lukungu disclosed.

Judging from the Busiro last training session, they will embark on an all offensive formation with stylish attackers Malida Kuteesa and Arafat Usama orchestrating the runs.

Goalkeeper Adadi Mutumba could be maintained ahead of Juma Kirabira.

The backline of right back Edward Disty Mubiru, left back Razak Best Mumbere and the central defensive pairing of Brian Kasule and Robert Ssentongo will be maintained.

Badru Kabanda, Rogers Adriko, the robust center forwards Gerald Ogwet and Amuza Kalibwami are all key players for the 2019 losing finalists.

Returning Paul Wasswa could make an appearance after fully recovering from a bout of malaria as Ivan Ssemwanga is also available.

Kyaggwe players celebrate one of their goals scored against Buvuma

Team Kyaggwe is coached by Hussein Mbalangu who is also optimistic of a good performance.

Despite missing defender Ivan Waako through suspension with diligent midfielder Hussein Senoga highly doubtful because of a shoulder dislocation, Kyaggwe is expected to pose a good challenge.

Goalkeeper Florence Watimon is expected to command a starting slot ahead of Lawrence Lubanga.

Defenders Apollo Senteza, Allan Wanyama, Gerald Mayombwe and Akibaru Sentongo will be tasked to keep the Busiro lively attacking department at bay.

Moses Buga (right) tackles Saddam of Buvuma

The midfield zone that has Moses Buga and James Wogute who could replace Senoga will also be busy to feed the likes of Isaac Jangeyambe as well as the Ronald duo of Obele and Nsumbiano Bithum.

Both Bithum and Obele have been key players for their mother club, Gaddafi, a newly promoted club to the FUFA Big League.

A win for either side will be crucial in as far as the qualification struggle to the quarter final is concerned.

Ronald Bithum Nsumbiano in action for Kyaggwe Ssaza

Kyaggwe will make 7 points with a victory and await results from the other group games.

Busiro, on the other hand, needs maximum points to book a berth in the last 8 which will translate doom for Kyaggwe out of this year’s Masaza Cup tournament.

All Bulange Group Results So Far: