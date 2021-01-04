Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango has warned his teammates against complacency ahead of the CAF Champions League pre-group round return leg against Jwaneng Galaxy.

The Masandawana switch their focus to continental football as they will take on Jwaneng Galaxy at Loftus Versfeld in the return leg on Tuesday, January 5.

The Brazilians carry a 2-0 lead from the first leg in Botswana thanks to goals from Mothobi Mvala and Peter Shalulile but Onyango says they shouldn’t take their opponents for granted.

“The game against Jwaneng Galaxy seems easy as we won the first leg 2-0 but it is not over, it is still half time for me and the rest of the team,” Onyango said as quoted by the club website.

“In football, you can never underestimate your opponents. We must focus on the game and be professional to win the game so that we can take the team to the next stage which is the group stages.

“It is almost a done deal for us but we do not disrespect the game. We must play the game with a lot of respect and win our home game and build up to the league game over the weekend.”

The Uganda Cranes captain who was part of the squad that conquered the continent in 2016 added: “It is important to seal off the game and go into the group stages as you don’t want to play in the Confederations Cup. It is not easy to play in the Confederations Cup.

“We can’t be losing to a team that we managed to beat away from home. We want to get into the Champions League group quickly so that we can focus on the league as we wait for the draw of the Champions League.”