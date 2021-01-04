Masaza Cup 2020 (Bulange Group): Next Matches (Tuesday, 5th January 2021):

Buvuma Vs Busujju (12 PM)

Busujju Buweekula Vs Busiro (3 PM)

The Bulange group at the on-going Masaza Cup 2020 will climax on Tuesday, 5th January 2021 with two games at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Islanders Buvuma, who are already eliminated will face Busujju in the early kick off at noon.

In the second game, Buweekula takes on favorites Busiro at 3 PM.

Each of the two games on card has significant impact on the final standings of the table to determine the two teams that will qualify for the quarter finals.

With just a single point off three games, Buvuma has no realistic chances of progressing for the last 8 stage.

Busujju technical team

Against Busujju, a side coached by Frank Mulindwa, Buvuma faces a stern test of character.

Busujju has a loss, draw and win apiece from their three matches played thus far.

“We want to seal it. The ball is purely in our hands. We need nothing but maximum points to qualify for the quarter finals and avoid the mathematics involved” Mulindwa commented on the eve of the game.

Busujju will be welcoming back their defender Michael Ssimbwa who was red-carded in the opener against Busiro.

They will however miss the services of another defender Raymond Witaikire who picked the second caution during their 2-0 win against Buweekula.

Busiro who has earned 7 points off two victories and a draw are hot favorites to qualify as the number one team out of Bulange group.

Ronald Lukungu, Busiro head coach

Under head coach Ronald Lukungu, Busiro targets maximum points from the game and guarantee their berth in the quarter finals.

“We are assuring all the loyal fans in Busiro of maximum points from the game since we need to top the group and complete the group stages respectably” Lukungu disclosed.

Busiro has poster boy Arafat Usama and Gerald Ogweti to dwell upon with Amuza Kalibwami missing the game because of a direct red card in the 1 all draw with Kyaggwe.

Busiro talisman Arafat Usama

Buweekula has mathematical chances of qualification provided they get maximum points over Busiro with prayers Buvuma frustrates Busujju in the opener.

Kyaggwe who completed their matches on Sunday have 5 points and will pray that Buvuma wins their match against Busujju and at the same time Busiro condemns Buweekula.

Busujju and Buweekula action in Njeru on Sunday. Busujju won 2-0

A couple of players have graduated through the Masaza Cup tournament to the elite clubs in Uganda (FUFA Big League and UPL clubs) as well as the national team set ups (U-20, U-23 and the treasured Uganda Cranes).

Players as Joseph Ochaya, Brian Umony, Faruku Miya, Yunus Sentamu, Kezironi Kizito, Joseph Jjanjali, Musitafa Mujjuzi, Ronald Nkonge, Yassar Mugerwa, Mikidadi Ssenyonga and many others all played this championship at some stage in their careers.

Players who have featured in the FUFA Big League, Uganda Premier League and the national teams (U-23, U-20 and senior Uganda Cranes) are illegible to take part.

All Bulange Group Results So Far: