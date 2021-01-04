Multi-tasking in the contemporary world is one of the key bench marks for managing, living and forging lives during the modern day epoch.

Football tactician Jamadah Magasi is one of the personalities that falls in the aforementioned cluster.

Besides coaching football, Magasi, a former goalkeeper during the active playing days is also an up-coming musician with a rich singing talent and a Disco Joker (D.J).

“I started playing football at the same time when I was singing. That was way back in primary school while still at Shimoni Demonstration School” Magasi recounts.

Jamadah Magasi during a media interview

Magasi hails from the Mmamba clan in the Buganda lineage.

A staunch Muslim by religion, Magasi was born in 1986 to the late Kamaadi Kigoonya and Aminah Namuddu in Kibibi, Butambala district.

The last born child in an extended family of over 20 children.

In fact, his brother Moses Bagala is the head of all mosques in Butambala District.

He has a training licence level 1 and also a Buganda licence level 1.

Music career:

Since he was young, Magasi has loved singing, a trait that stems from within the family.

Known by his tag-line “Body love”, Magasi’s swelling collection of songs is composition of life realities and love as manifested by the latest song; “Yiiya Yiiya”.

He has perfected the singing act with famous musicians as Jamal Wasswa, Master Blaster (R.I.P), Rocky Giant, Butcherman, Shanks Vivid and the young budding musician Kapiripiti, among others.

Magasi has recorded over 30 songs individually and many collaborations as; “Dance Party” with Shucks Vivid Baguma and the latest hit “Kazeeyi” with Kapiripiti.

Magasi supervises a training session at Mawogola Ssaza

Coaching Career:

After his O-level studies at Kibibi Secondary School in Butambala, Magasi switched to coaching.

He embarked the coaching career at Kisugu Church of Uganda Primary school in Makindye Division, winning three trophies for the school.

Later, he joined God’s Convenant Kabowa, triumphing in two trophies.

After two seasons, he was recruited to coach Kitebi Primary School, winning two City Tyres championships and one Buganda trophy.

In the year 2012, he joined Kibibi Secondary School and later joined Kakungulu Memorial School, served at Bishop Sacrament Kimanya in Masaka before returning to Kakungulu Memorial.

Club career:

After several years of coaching in primary schools, Magasi moved to club business.

He started with Victors Football Club as goalkeeping coach, he crossed to Kampala Junior Team (KJT) in 2015 for the U-17, at the same time juggling the work tasks with Kibuli United.

He is now employed at Tooro United Football Club as the fitness coach and at the same time working with Simon Ddungu for Mawogola Ssaza.

Simon Ddungu and Jamadah Magasi

In 2017, he worked with Ddungu win the Masaza Cup title in the same year.

The following years; 2018 and 2019 he was assistant coach at Gomba to Ibrahim Kirya and Turkish national Omer Serli.

Detailed Profile:

Full Names: Jamadah Magasi

Nick-Name: Body Love

Parents: Kamaadi Kigoonya (Late) and Aminah Namuddu

Place of Birth: Kibibi, Butambala

Clan: Mmamba Gabunga

Tribe: Muganda

Year of birth: 1986

Education: Shimoni Demonstration School, Police Children, Valerian Primary Schools; Apas Secondary School – Makindye (S1-S2), Kibibi Secondary School (S3-S4)

Coaching certificates: Buganda Level 1, Training Licence Level 1

Coaching Career:

Schools: Kisugu Church of Uganda – Makindye (3 Trophies), God’s Convenant – Kabowa (2 Trophies), Kitebi Primary School (Won 2 City Tyres, Buganda Trophy), Kibibi Secondary School, Kakungulu Memorial Secondary School, Blessed Sacrament Kimanya

Clubs: Victors Football Club (Goalkeeping Coach), Kampala Junior Team (KJT), Kibuli United Football Club, Kabalagala Rangers, Tooro United (Fitness Coach)

Masaza Cup: Gomba (2017, 2018, 2019), Mawogola (2020)

Some of the successful players coached: Mustapha Kiiza, Shafik Kagimu, Fillbert Obenchan, Paul Willa, Adam Mutesasira, Alex Komakech, Nicholas Wadada