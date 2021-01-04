Pre CHAN 2020 Tournament: Uganda Cranes 2-0 Zambia Chipolopolo Stars

Uganda Cranes smiled over the Zambia Chipolopolo Stars 2-0 during a Pre CHAN 2020 friendly game played at the Annex 1-Omnisports- in Yaounde, Cameroon on Monday, 4th January 2021.

Left footed winger Vianne Sekajugo and Steven Mukwala scored Uganda Cranes goals in a match head coach Johnathan McKinstry made several changes from the team that picked a point with hosts Cameroon during the 1 all draw in the opener on Friday, 1st January 2021.

Ssekajugo opened the scoring business in the 24th minute, beating goalkeeper Charles Kalumba.

A long diagonal pass from midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga was superbly controlled by winger Ibrahim Orit on the far right flank before he delivered a cross into the area.

Goalkeeper Kalumba fluffed the ball as Ssekajugo was well positioned to finish with the weaker right foot.

Mukwala doubled the scores with 19 minutes to play as Zambia who are coached by former Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin Sredejovic succumbed.

Defender Halid Lwaliwa skippered the team in a match where several changes were called.

Midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga, vastly experienced Tonny Mawejje, Saidi Kyeyune, Ibrahim Orit as well as the two scorers Ssekajugo and Mukwala paved way as the game progressed.

Shafik Kuchii Kagimu, Karim Watambala, Hassan Ssenyonjo, Ben Ocen, Joseph Ssemujju, Milton Karisa and Mohamed Shaban were all introduced.

Uganda has now amassed four points after drawing 1 all with Cameroon in the opening match. Cranes will return to action on Thursday 7th January 2021 against Niger.

Uganda XI – Alionzi Nafian (GK), Ssenjobe Eric, Willa Paul, Hassan Muhammad, Lwaliwa Halid (Captain), Bobosi Byaruhanga (out), Mawejje Tonny (Out), Kyeyune Saidi(Out), Ssekajugo Vianne (Out), Orit Ibrahim(Out) and Mukwala Steven (Out).

Substitutes: Joel Mutakubwa (G.K), Tom Ikara (G.K), Aziz Kayondo, Ashraf Mandela, Musitafa Mujuzi, Hassan Muhammad, Shafik Kagimu (In), Karim Watambala (In), Hassan Ssenyonjo (In), Ben Ocen (In), Joseph Ssemujju (In), Milton Karisa, Mohamed Shaban (In)

Zambia XI – Charles Kalumba (Captain), Adrian Chama (C), Zachariah Chilongoshi, Benedict Chepeshi, Clement Mwape, Kelvin Kapumbu, Paul Katema, Bruce Musakanya, Collins Sikombe, Moses Phiri, Emmanuel Chabula

This match gave us a good test before the CHAN tournament. We still have the Niger game yet to come and we are still preparing a side that will compete. Uganda has been at CHAN several times, we are saying why not us to better the performances. Johnathan McKinstry, Uganda Cranes head coach