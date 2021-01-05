Goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya has joined Tanzania Premier League entity Azam Football Club on a two year tenure.

Kigonya, capped 7 times for Uganda Cranes joined the Ice Cream makers as a free agent from Zambia’s Forest Rangers.

The development was confirmed by the player’s personal manager Simon Wasswa.

“Everything is done and goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya has completed the move to Tanzania Premier League giants Azam Football Club for period of two years with an option of extension. It has taken a long time of discussions, patience and definitely hard work.” Wasswa disclosed.

Kigonya arrived in the Tanzanian capital, Dar es salaam in the wee-hours of Tuesday, 5th January 2021 and will be officially unveiled on the subsequent day.

Mathias Kigonya in action Credit: Forest Rangers FC

The superb shot stopper had a remarkable season in Zambia where he led Forest Rangers to second place in the national super league, earning the goalkeeper of the season accloade.

This performance earned Forest Rangers a slot in the CAF Champions League.

Kigonya has had spells with Bright Stars in the Uganda Premier League, Sofapaka Sports Club in Kenya before he crossed to Zambia.

Besides exceptional game reading and awesome command from the backline, Kigonya is also a good goalkeeper at one against one situations.

At Azam, he joins another Ugandan, Nicholas Wakiro Wadada who was the club’s best player during the previous season.