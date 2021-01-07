

Team Uganda is in high spirit ahead of the East and Southern Africa Pool Championship that cues off today (Thursday) in Lusaka, Zambia.



A team composed of 22 players, 16 for the Men’s National Team (Pool Cranes) and 6 for the Ladies’ National Team (She Pool Cranes) already touched base in Zambia.



Despite challenges in travel that saw the bigger part of the team travel to Zambia by road, the belief is still high.



Peter Kyobe, the Spokesperson of Pool Association of Uganda (PAU) is confident that the team assembled will do a good job.

Some of the players at the Uganda-Tanzania border point in Mutukula.



“We have been able to pick the best of the best for both the men’s and women’s teams and hoping for the best performance.”



Kyobe however called upon government through National Council of Sports to extend support to the team.



“You can’t imagine the challenges we had to go through to make sure the contingent travels. Most of the players had to foot bills for the COVID-19 tests which are expensive and travelling on road to Zambia. We therefore call upon NCS to consider our challenges and extend timely support to the team.”



The She Pool Cranes who are the defending Champions in the Black ball category has experienced players like Rita Nimusiima and Vicky Namuyanja.



Others include Rashida Mutesi, Zainat Nambafu, Amina Faith Nganda, Michelle Kyomugisha and Rukia Naiga.

Left handed Ritah Nimusiima pockets a ball on the pool table Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE



The men’s team on the other hand has players like Mansoor Bwanika, Cryrus Mawejje, Habib Ssebuguzi, Rashid Wagaba, Yudah Ssembuusi, Uthman Bukenya, Denis Ongom, Geoffrey Ssetumba, Glorious Ssenyonjo, Ivan Murungi, Ibrahim Ssejjemba, Bob Kateregga and Navy Matovu.



The tournament that has attracted eight teams gets underway today and will climax on Sunday, 10th January 2021.