

Vipers SC defender Halid Lwaliwa will captain the Uganda Cranes at the 2020 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) in Cameroon due this month.



This was confirmed by the coach Johnathan Mckinstry on Thursday after naming the final 23-man squad.



The calm and composed centre back at the end of 2019 captained Uganda to winning a record 15th CECAFA Senior title and also made his debut on the Senior National Team last year.



It is upon this background that Mckinstry believes Lwaliwa is the perfect choice for the armband.

State Minister in charge of Primary Education Rose Mary Sseninde hands over the trophy to captain Halid Lwaliwa at Lugogo



‘As our captain, he has served so well over the last year, including breaking into the Senior Cranes team. He will be ably supported by a group of four or five senior players who will be asked to take on the mantle of working alongside him to make sure we have a good atmosphere in the team.’ Mckinstry stated.

The senior players on the team include Tonny Mawejje, Dennis Iguma and Charles Lukwago.



Last year, Lwaliwa made his first appearance on the Senior National Team against South Sudan in the 202q Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers at St. Mary’s Kitende.



He came on a substitute, replacing injured Ronald Mukiibi and also scored the solitary goal to help Uganda win in the same game.



Uganda is in group C at the 2020 CHAN alongside defending Champions Morocco, Rwanda and Togo.