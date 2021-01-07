Tanzania’s Simba and Sudan’s Al Merriekh have confirmed their slots in the Total CAF 2020/21 Caf Champions’ League Group stages after stellar performances in the playoff round.

The two are so far the representatives from the Cecafa region and are likely to be joined by Vipers’ conquerors Al Hilal Omdurman whose return leg against Asante Kotoko was postponed.

The Sudan side lead 1-0 from the first leg and host the reverse fixture in Khartoum on a date Caf will announce soon.

Back to Simba, they overturned 1-0 deficit by beating Zimbabwe’s Platinum 4-0 at the National stadium, Dar es Salaam.

Tanzania internationals Erasto Nyoni, John Bocco and Shomari Kapombe scored for the Msimbazi before Zambian Cletus Chama put the icing on the cake with a fourth.

The club is home to Ugandan international Taddeo Lwanga who wasn’t in the match day squad.

Simba return to the group stages for the first time since 2018/19 when they reached the quarter finals of the competition.

HELLO GROUP STAGE OF CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE



Nani alisema hatuwendi hatua ya makundi. Uto FC? hapana hawatuwezi. #CAFCL #NguvuMoja pic.twitter.com/3oFGv9Oh1E — Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) January 6, 2021

Elsewhere, defending champions Al Ahly, nemesis Zamalek, Denis Onyango’s Mamelodi Sundowns and Joseph Ochaya’s TP Mazembe all made the group stages.

Robert Odongkara’s AC Horoya of Guinea also advanced as well as South Africa’s sleeping giants Kaizer Chiefs.

The biggest shock came with the elimination of Morocco’s Raja Casablanca at the expense of Senegal’s Teungueth FC.





The draw for the mini league stage will take place at CAF Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt on 8 January 2021.

The aggregate losers at this stage move to the 2020-21 Total CAF Confederation Cup Playoffs.