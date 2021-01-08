Ugandan internationals Denis Onyango, Joseph Ochaya and Jamal Salim Magoola will face off in Group B of the Caf Champions’ League group stages.

The draw held in Cairo, Egypt pitted Mamelodi Sundowns (Onyango), Al Hilal Omdurman (Jamal) and TP Mazembe (Ochaya) in the same group.

The other team in the group is Algeria’s CR Belouizdad who eliminated Kenya’s Gor Mahia 8-1 on aggregate.

Elsewhere, Taddeo Lwanga’s Simba SC of Tanzania has been drawn in group A along with defending champions Al Ahly of Egypt, DR Congo’s AS Vita and Sudan’s Al Merriekh.

Group C has Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca, Guinea’s AC Horoya, home to Ugandan goalkeeper Robert Odongkara, Angola’s Petro Atletico and Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa.

The last group D has Esperance (Tunisia), Zamalek (Egypt), Algeria’s MC Alger and debutants Teungueth FC of Senegal.

CAF Champions League Group Stage draw

Group A

Al Ahly (Egypt)

AS Vital (DR Congo)

Simba SC (Tanzania)

El Merriekh (Sudan)

Group B

TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA)

Al Hilal (Sudan)

CR Belouizdad (Algeria)

Group C

Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)

Petro Atletico (Angola)

Kaizer Chiefs (RSA)

Horoya AC (Guinea)

Group D

Etoile Du Sahel (Tunisia)

Zamalek (Egypt)

MC Algiers (Algeria)

Teungueth FC (Senegal)