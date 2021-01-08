In 2017, KCCA reached the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup and upgraded to the Champions League the following season.

But since then, the 13-time Uganda Premier League champions have fallen short in both competitions failing to Congo’s AS Otoho, Algeria’s AC Paradou and most recently to Rwanda’s AS Kigali.

Against the Rwanda side, KCCA forfeited the first leg after failing to raise the minimum number (15) of players for a Caf match after some of its players tested positive for Covid19.

They won the reverse fixture 3-1 but were eliminated on away goals rule.

Aheebwa hat trick wasnt enough to spur KCCA to the next level Credit: ISANO

Before the trip to Kigali, the club announced that goalkeepers Charles Lukwago and Hassan Matovu, defenders Denis Iguma and Hassan Musana, midfielders Stefano Mazengo, Samson Kigozi had all tested positive and were ineligible to travel.

In addition, Coach Mike Mutebi, who also didn’t travel to Kigali, had confirmed Gift Ali, Julius Poloto, Juma Balinya and John Revita as out injured bringing the number of absentees to over a dozen.

KCCA FC CEO Anisha Muhoozi in defence after raising 15 players for the game said that; “Caf allowed 40 players to be registered however for any Caf registration, you require a local license and Fufa permitted us to register 32 players out of the 40 allowable players.”

KCCA FC Chief Executive Officer Anisha Muhoozi

So if 8 tested positive, four were injured, wasn’t the remaining number is enough to make a full match squad? But the Kasasiro opted to travel with less.

I have read several social media outcries by the KCCA faithful blaming Caf for being unfair but rules must be respected and the Lugogo based side was aware of what was to befall them in case of breach.

And it’s not only KCCA that has been hit by these regulations as alleged by most fans; Mauritania’s Nouadhibou and Asanti GB of Benin lost to Ghana’s Asante Kotoko and Mali’s Stade Malien in similar circumstances.

Guinea’s AngloGold arrived in the Malian capital Bamako with 17 players and when four of those tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival it left a squad of just 13 players leading to the game being called off.

Asante Kotoko (RED)

Stade Malien was leading 2-1 from the first leg result and was awarded a 2-0 win to progress 3-1 on aggregate.

The story was no different in Kumasi where Nouadhibou had two of their 16-man squad test positive for Covid19 on arrival and saw that game called off.

Both AngloGold and Nouadhibou disputed the results of the tests but still lost the games.

Asante Kotoko face them music in Sudan where their players tested positive before game against Al Hilal Omdurman and despite disputing the results, there are destined to lose the game.

Nevertheless, there are no facts to that notion and for now, its three consecutive years of failure on the continent by Mike Mutebi and his charges.