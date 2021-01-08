Patson Daka says he draws inspiration from ‘big African brothers’ Sadio Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mohamed Salah.

The trio is currently among the best African exports to Europe and the young Zambian striker at Austrian side Salzburg has a dream to emulate their achievements.

“To see our big brothers like (Pierre-Emerick) Aubameyang, (Mohamed) Salah, (Sadio) Mane, it’s something that gives me the dream that I can also make it,” Daka told BBC Sport Africa.

“I can be like them. They are my inspiration, knowing that they also come from Africa.

“I think when people are making those kind of comparisons; it’s great, looking at the status of Sadio Mane, the kind of football he plays and the kind of person that he is.”

Like Daka, Mane also played at Salzburg and the club has made a habit of producing top players that shine in Europe’s elite leagues.

Naby Keita and Takumi Minamino at Liverpool, Haaland at Dortmund and Dominik Szoboszlai at Germany’s RB Leipzig have all come through at the Austrian side.

Currently, top English Premier League clubs; Manchester United and Manchester City are monitoring the 2017 Young African Footballer of the Year according to reliable sources.