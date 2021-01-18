Defender Musitafa Mujjuzi will wear the captain’s armband as the Uganda Cranes face Amavubi Stars of Rwanda on Monday at the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The two East African nations face off in a group C duel at Stade Reunification in Douala, Cameroon.

Mujjuzi who plays for Kyetume FC in the Uganda Premier League will captain the team in absence of first-team captain Halid Lwaliwa who sustained an injury in training.

This is the second edition that Mujjuzi is featuring for Uganda at the biennial tournament.

He will play alongside Paul Mbowa at the heart of defence while Paul Willa and Aziz Kayondo complete the backline.

The three midfielders are Shafik Kagimu, Bright Anukani and Abdu-Karim Watambala.

Viane Ssekajugo leads the frontline alongside Joackim Ojera and Milton Karisa.

Uganda is in group C alongside defending Champions Morocco, Rwanda and Togo.

Uganda Cranes Starting XI

Charles Lukwago, Paul Willa, Aziz Kayondo, Paul Mbowa, Musitafa Mujjuzi, Shafik Kagimu, Bright Anukani, Abdu-Karim Watambala, Viane Ssekajugo, Milton Karisa, Joackim Ojera