Kenya Rugby Union has announced the 2021 Kenya Cup season will kick off on Saturday, February 27.

The announcement follows clearance from the Ministry of Sport, Culture and Heritage for the eleven-matchday (single leg) normal season to kickoff.

The top four teams at the end of the regular season will qualify for the semifinals that will be played on Saturday, May 22 with the finalists to square off on the subsequent Saturday, May 29.

According to the Union, the season will be preceded by the Kenya Cup qualifiers involving the top six teams (Strathmore Leos, MMUST, Mean Machine, Egerton Wasps, USIU, Northern Suburbs) from the 2019/20 KRU Championship. These qualifiers will be played on Saturday, February 6 and Saturday, February 13 respectively.

After the qualifiers, a league curtain-raiser pitting the current Kenya Cup holders (KCB) against the current Enterprise Cup champions (Kabras Sugar) will be played on Saturday, February 20.

The games will be played behind closed doors.

Saturday, February 6

Kenya Cup Qualifiers 1

Game 1: Mean Machine vs. Egerton Wasps

Game 2: USIU vs. Northern Suburbs

Saturday, February 13

Kenya Cup Qualifiers 2

Strathmore Leos vs. Game 1 Winner

MMUST vs. Game 2 Winner

Saturday, February 20

Charity Cup

KCB vs. Kabras Sugar