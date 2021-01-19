Masaza Cup 2020 (Quarterfinals)

Tuesday, January 19, 2021:

Quarter final 3: Gomba Vs Bugerere ( 12 PM )

Gomba Vs Bugerere ( ) Quarter final 4: Mawokota Vs Buddu (3 PM)

Quarter-final 1: Mawogola 0-1 Busiro

Mawogola Busiro Quarter final 2: Busujju 1-3 Bulemeezi

Mawokota and Buddu will square up during the last quarter final clash in the on-going Masaza Cup 2020 tournament at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

At stake is the treasured semi-final berth on Thursday, 21st January 2021.

Mawokota comes to this game as the only team with a 100 percent record from the group stages following three victories in the Masengere group against Bugerere (2-0), Kyadondo (2-1) and Kooki (2-1).

Buddu managed two wins and one draw during the three Muganizirwazza group games played.

Michael Lukyamuzi’s coached side recorded a 3-0 win against Ssese, beat Kabula 2-0 and recorded a one all draw with Gomba in the final group game.

Lukyamuzi is unfazed by the status of Mawokota.

Michael Lukyamuzi, Buddu Head Coach

“We have a clear outlined plan to encounter Mawokota. Each game at such a championship has a well laid out strategy and approach” Lukyamuzi told Kawowo Sports.

Buddu is still hopeful that striker Frank Ssebuufu (knee) as well as their goalkeeper and captain Farouk Yawe Ssebanja (ribs) fully recover from their different ailments.

Buddu welcomes back striker Emmanuel Mwesigwa who served his one match suspension after sitting out the Gomba clash.

Buddu captain Farouk Yawe Ssebanja and the Kabula counterpart with the match referees

Other players of substance for Buddu include; Titus Sematimba, Edward Namasa, Stephen Muwawu, Angello Kizza, Sharif Ssengendo, Marvin Kavuma, Fahad Nsamba, Miisi Diego Semugera, goalkeeper Nazir Obbo Kibuule, Farouk Ssekayi and Joseph Kayondo.

Mawokota, under head coach Richard Malinga is eyeing their fourth straight victory in the championship.

Richard Malinga, Mawokota head coach

He will dwell upon the goalkeeping duo of Anthony Emojong and Shamran Kamya.

Other players for Mawokota are; Douglas Oryee, Faizo Matovu, Mike Kintu, Arnold Odong, team captain Musa Kasimba, Nicholas Jjonga, Livingstone Jurua, Simon Oryem Tabu, Abasi Muluya, Isaac Ofoyrwith, Fazil Tumwine, Geofrey Oyaka, Denis Kasirye and youngster Elvis Ssekajugo among others.

Mawokota roving right back Simon Oryem Tabu takes on Kooki’s player

The third quarter final will witness record champions Gomba take on Bugerere in the early kick off at 12 PM on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

Already two semi-finalists (Bulemeezi and Busiro) are confirmed.

The semi-final clashes are lined up on Thursday, 21st January 2021 before the grand finale on Saturday, 23rd January 2021.