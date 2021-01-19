Despite admitting the goalless draw with Rwanda was frustrating; Uganda Cranes coach Johnathan McKinstry picked a few positives from the game.

The Cranes failed to create meaningful scoring opportunities against the Amavubi and were fortunate to pick a point as Rwanda twice was denied by the goal posts.

“The first half of the game was really frustrating especially for players and staff. We let ourselves down in the first half,” McKinstry admitted.

“However we moved the ball a lot better in the second half and created chances through the build-up play and moving the ball effectively.”

The Northern Irishman who was up against his former deputy Vincent Mashami believes nervousness among most of his players also had an impact on the performance especially in the first half.

“Most of the players in this team are featuring at CHAN for the first time and may be pressure caught up with them at this stage. There was a case for the team needing more confidence.

“It is just a case of removing the fear from the players. We know we can move the ball effectively with that passing moving brand of football that will bring us success.”

Mckinstry and staff are already looking ahead targeting the game against debutants Togo for maximum points to stand a chance of reaching the quarter finals.

“We have a big game in three days against Togo. The players know that it will be big for our next opponents because Togo lost to Morocco.”

Cranes have played at all Chan tournaments since 2011 but have failed to get past the group stages in all.