Guinea registered the biggest win so far at the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Cameroon after overcoming Namibia in a one-sided affair on Tuesday at Limbe Stadium.

The second game in group D witnessed the West African side sweep aside Namibia, winning the game 3-0.

Yakhouba Gnagna Barry scored a brace while Morlaye Sylla added the other to seal victory for Guinea.

Right from onset, the Syli Nationale (National Elephants) stamped their authority and it did not take them long to open the scores.

Gnagna fired Guinea into an early lead, capitalizing on a defense lapse to slot home in the 13th minute.

Namibia’s goalkeeper Edward Maova and midfielder Immanuel Heita had a miscommunication thus giving away possession to Gnagna.

Sylla doubled the lead for Guinea just before the break with a well taken strike at the edge of the box.

Despite efforts by Namibia to come back into the game after restart, Guinea proved a hard nut to crack.

Their best effort was made by Ambrosius Amseb from a free kick but Guinea’s goalkeeper Moussa Camara was equal to the challenge.

Gnagna sealed the win for Guinea with his second goal of the day coming in the 86th minute.

Victory meant Guinea climbed top of the log in group D ahead of Zambia who beat Tanzania in the other game played on Tuesday.

Wounded Tanzania and Namibia will seek quick recovery when they face off in the next group game while Zambia and Guinea will square off in the other group D fixture.

The tournament continues on Wednesday with Group A games. Hosts Cameroon take on Mali while Zimbabwe play Burkina Faso.