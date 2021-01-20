Silverbacks coach Mandy Juruni has retaliated that every player who is training has a chance of making the final team for the second leg of the FIBA AfroBasket Qualifiers.

The locally-based legion has entered the third week of training ahead of the last qualifying window for the continental tournament and Juruni says the players are now fit and sharp.

“We have had most of the players come in the training the sessions. Usually, we have between ten and twelve. The players are fit, they are now sharp and we are now moving away from the individual play and readiness to a team concept and that’s going on well.”

The second leg of the qualifiers for Group E that houses Uganda are set to be played in Monastir, Tunisia from February 17-21.

Ceasar Kizito Credit: FUBA

Juruni says every player who is training has a chance of making the final roster including Ceasar Kizito whose summon to the team seemed like a result of social media pressure from the fans of the game in the country.

“Just like all the other players who are training, everyone has a chance not that it’s on particular players. By him (Kizito) coming here to join the team means that there are so many good things that he does. He is competing well with the rest of the guys to try and make the final roster.”

Uganda is currently second in the group and have to keep within the top three to qualify for AfroBasket 2021 that will be hosted in Kigali, Rwanda in August.