Up-coming striker Alex “Hazard” Mutebi is best known for his four bold aspects; diligence, athleticism, passion for the beautiful game and finding the back of the net against all the odds.

At 19 years of age, Mutebi has proved that natural graduation is a lee way to talent development since he has been a proven performer at various levels right from infantry.

From primary level, Mutebi was captain of Kireka based St Anthony Primary School and scored goals for fun.

Alex Mutebi

He joined Kawempe Muslim Secondary School where he guided the institution at four different national post primary championships in Soroti, Mbarara, Masaka and recently Jinja.

Mutebi is popularly referred to as “Hazard the Brain” after the similarity in playing style like Real Madrid and Belgian player Eden Hazard who is incidentally his role model.

He boldly testifies why he was baptized this tag-line.

“I was christened as Hazard the Brain because of the familiar playing style to former Chelsea Football Club player Eden Hazard. From the work ethics and conversion rate, my teammates and fans alike befittingly gave me that name that has stood the test of time. I also adore Eden Hazard so much because he is my role model” Mutebi confessed.

Striker Alex Mutebi summersaults as he celebrates a goal

The first born child to David Miiro and Justine Namatovu was born on 24th June 2001.

He kick-started his career at Kireka Church of Uganda Primary School before crossing to Kawempe Muslim Secondary School.

At Kawempe Muslim Secondary School, he played in four post primary national championships hosted in Soroti, Mbarara, Masaka and lately Jinja in 2019.

In between that period, he was accommodated at Sun City Soccer Academy in Kireka and later Kireka Boys Football Club.

Eden Hazard of Real Madrid in action during the UEFA Champions League Group B stage match between Real Madrid and FC Internazionale at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on November 03, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Mutebi is currently employed at Kampala regional entity, Kireka Young Football Club which he joined in 2020.

By the time of the forced break due to COVID-19 pandemic, Mutebi has scored 12 goals in 8 matches.

He vividly recalls the best goals scored thus far in his blossom career being the one against Bukedea based Amus College, while he was featuring for Kawempe Muslim Secondary School.

“I recall scoring a long range distant goal from inside our own half when Kawempe Muslim SSS was playing against Amus College during the national copa coca cola schools championships in Jinja. The match ended 2 all but I will forever remember that goal in my life” he recounted.

Alex Mutebi celebrates a goal

The two matches he points out thus far include the 2 all draw between Kireka United and Sports Club Villa at Villa Park play-ground, Nsambya and the recent brace scored for Mawogola against Ssingo during the 3-0 win in the Butikiro group of the Masaza Cup 2020 at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

On any day, Mutebi would prefer a well cooked meal of rice, plantain (matooke) and chicken with a minute maid drink.

Mutebi salutes some personalities who have impacted for the better in life as the Kawempe Muslim duo of Ayub Khalifa and Moses Nkata, Sulaiman Ddamulira, Jamada Magasi, Moses Ddungu, Schofield Ssendi, Hamid Kasozi, Tab-man and Semu among others.

Alex Mutebi runs off in celebration

Detailed Profile: