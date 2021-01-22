For the tenth time in the game’s history, Uganda and Togo will be facing off on Friday in Doula in a must win clash for either in the 2020 Africa Nations Championship.

The two sides have previously met nine times with Togo edging The Cranes with five wins against Uganda’s two while the rest have ended in draws.

Kawowo Sports’ Ismael Kiyonga takes a look at the previous nine meetings.

Jul 14, 1965: Togo 1-1 Uganda (All Africa Games)

The first ever meeting between the two sides came in 1965 at the inaugural All-Africa Games in Congo Brazzaville.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw at the competition.

Nov 21, 1965: Togo 1-1 Uganda (International Friendly)

In the same year four months later, the two sides met again this time in an international friendly and the score line in Kegue was similar to the one in Brazzaville.

Oct 8, 2000: Togo 3-0 Uganda (Group 5 2002 Afcon Qualifiers)

Uganda Cranes made the trip to Lome seeking their first maximum points of group 5 having drawn 4-4 with Guinea on day one.Like Cranes, Togo had also shared spoils in a goalless draw with Senegal in their opener away and were looking to bag their first maximum points a feat they achieved with ease as they trounced Uganda 3-0.

Tadjou Salou put the Sparrow Hawks in the lead after 29 minutes from the spot before goals from Noutsodjin Kossi and Kader Coubadja Toure in the 49th and 73rd minutes respectively sealed the victory for the hosts.

Uganda 0-3 Togo – June 2, 2001 [Group 5 AFCON Qualifiers 2002]

The two nations met later in the return match on June 2, 2001 at Nakivubo stadium where Togo repeated the feat winning 3-0 to silence the home crowd.

Kader Coubadja Toure was the star of the demolition scoring in the 34th and 70th minute while Koudji Dogbe also netted in the 48th minute.

Uganda 0-1 Togo – October 11, 2014 [Group E AFCON qualifiers 2015]

Fourteen years, Uganda and Togo met again; in the 2015 AFCON qualifiers with The Cranes hosting the first game at Namboole.

Unlike in 2000, Uganda had more confidence in beating Togo since they hadn’t only enjoyed a ten year unbeaten record but had also beaten Guinea. Besides, Togo came into the game on the back of two losses to the same nations.

However, right back Donou Kokou had other ideas as he scored the lone goal that sunk the hosts.

Togo 1-0 Uganda – October 15, 2014 [Group E AFCON qualifiers 2015]

Four days later, Uganda was again beaten 1-0 in Lome at the Stade de Kegue with another lone goal this time from Serge Agakpe.

Togo 0-1 Uganda – November 12, 2015 [2018 World Cup Qualifiers]

Uganda Cranes ended their first wait for a win over the Togolese with a win away from home.

In the 2018 World Cup qualifier, Farouk Miya scored for Uganda to win the game at the Stade de Kegue in Lome.

Uganda 3-0 Togo – November 15, 2015 [2018 World Cup Qualifiers]

The two sides met again three days later with Uganda sealing a 4-0 aggregate victory thanks to a 3-0 first half-blitz from Geoffrey Massa and two late goals from Farouk Miya.

Togo 1-0 Uganda – October 4, 2016 [International Friendly]

The last meeting was a friendly hosted by Togo which they edged 1-0 thanks to a goal by Lalawele Atakora.

The match was an international friendly as the Uganda Cranes were in preps to face Ghana in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.