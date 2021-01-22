Confederation of African Football (CAF) has slapped bans on Kenyan officials and fined the Kenya Football Federation (KFF) for breaching the COVID-19 regulations put in place.

According to findings made by the CAF Disciplinary Board, Kenya went against the guidelines put in place to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier game away to Comoros.

Comoros went ahead to win the game 2-1 in November last year but a recent report on the said game found Kenya guilty.

“The Kenyan team arrived a day ahead of match no. 94 that was played in Comoros, using a charter flight as they arrived late. At their arrival, the COVID-19 officer asked them to do the

PCR test, however they declined as they had a training session.” Reads the statement from CAF.

According to the PCR tests copies that were acquired after the match Victor Mugubi Wantama, Musa Masika, John Avire and Eric Ouma Otieno tested positive but went ahead to feature in the game.

The Match Commissioner noted that Kenyan officials deliberately delayed the process and went ahead to dispute the results.

“On the day of the match the General Secretary of the Comoros Football Federation came in

early to take their PCR tests, and he was met with refusal from the Kenyan national team’s

management, they delayed the process for three hours until they finally gave in. The test results arrived just a few minutes before Kick-off, during warm-up, due to the said

delay. The Commissioner did not get the chance to check the results himself as the Kenyan team disputed the results as soon as they have become aware of them and snatched them from his hands and tore them apart, claiming they want to use the PCR test results that were made in their home country ahead of their travels.”

In his report, the Match Commissioner identified the persons responsible for melee as Mr. Barry Otieno, the General Secretary of the Kenyan Football Federation and Mr. Ronny Oyando, the

Kenyan Team Manager.

The duo has thus been banned for six months from football activities relating to CAF.

Kenya Football Federation according to the ruling will pay a hefty fine of USD 20,000 within 60 days.