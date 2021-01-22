African Nations Championship (CHAN)

Friday, January 22

Uganda vs Togo – 10:00pm (EAT), Stade de la Reunifiction – Douala

The Uganda Cranes return to action on Friday evening with a must win tie against Chan debutants Togo.

Johnathan McKinstry’s charges drew goalless with Rwanda in their opening game in Group C and are aware that failure to defeat Togo could signal another exit from the competition at group stages.

Uganda Cranes XI against Rwanda Credit: FUFA MEDIA

Togo on the other hand lost to holders Morocco and know that defeat to Uganda Cranes will all but send them out of the competition.

Team News

Captain Halid Lwaliwa has declared himself fit to face the domestic Sparrow Hawks and is in line to feature.

“I am back and training well. The decision to select me for the game is in the hands of the coach,” Lwaliwa told the pre-match press conference.

Uganda Cranes coach Jonathan McKinstry (M) and captain Halid Lwalilwa during a prematch presser Credit: FUFA

“However I am fit and ready to play. Our character that brought us to the CAHN Finals is still vibrant and intact. We shall stick to that as a team to get results. We didn’t get what we desired for on Monday but we also know that we must improve.”

That will mean either of Paul Mbowa or Mustafa Mujjuzi who impressed against the Amavubi sits out.

Meanwhile, striker Milton Karisa is ruled out of the game and McKinstry says this is an opportunity for anyone else to showcase his capabilities.

“It is unfortunate that Karisa had to come out early in that game where we had a bright start against Rwanda,” said McKinstry. “He had a good run during the Mini Tournament in Doula. The Medical team has done a wonderful job and will monitor the situation in the next few days.”

Milton Karisa in national team colours Credit: © Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

“As we welcome back our captain Halid Lwaliwa, it is unfortunate that Karisa will not be available for selection on Friday. The medical team will keep assessing his fitness levels and report back. We shall miss him but it is an opportunity for others to step in and show what they can do.”

Probable Line-up

McKinstry and technical staff could ring changes to the team that started against Rwanda with Brian Aheebwa, Ben Ocen and Tonny Mawejje likely to start after impressing when they came on.

Tonny Mawejje Credit: FUFA Media

Lwaliwa could also replace Mbowa or Mujjuzi at the heart of defence but Charles Lukwago, Paul Willa, Aziz Kayondo, Joachim Ojera and Shafik Kagimu will most likely maintain their slots on the team.

Elsewhere in the group, defending champions Morocco take on Rwanda with a win for the Atlas Lions ensuring their place in the quarter finals.