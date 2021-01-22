Edward Kizza has been selected by the New England Revolution in the first round of the 2021 Major League Soccer draft.

The Ugandan striker was chosen with the 24th overall pick, becoming Pittsburgh Panthers’ first-ever first-round draft pick and just the third Pitt alum to be drafted into the top professional soccer league in the United States.

Kizza became the second-most prolific scorer in program history at University of Pittsburgh, with 31 career goals during his three-season career. He posted the third-highest single-season goal tally in Pitt’s history, with 15 goals in 2018.

In New England, Kizza joins a team that finished 15th in the league and eighth in its conference in 2020, with an 8-7-8 record and 32 points. However, that record was enough to earn the Revolution a playoff slot, and the team made a deep run that ended with a 1-0 defeat to eventual league champions, Columbus Crew, in the Eastern Conference final.

Revolution sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena speaks highly of Kizza who could be the solution to the team’s goal-scoring problems.

“Edward Kizza is a proven goal scorer at the collegiate level,” Arena is said. “He’s a No. 9, he’s a strong player. He has a history of scoring goals and we think that’s an area where we could use some help, for sure, as can any team.”

If Kizza’s game translates well to the professional level, his scoring prowess could give a major boost to a New England team whose major contributor, Teal Bunbury, scored just eight goals in 22 outings in 2020.

However, to earn that opportunity with the Revolution, the 22-year-old will have to make it through the preseason and secure a roster spot.