Jean-Paul Abalo Dosseh believes his Togo Hawks can beat Uganda when the two nations face off in the 2020 Africa Nations Championship clash on Friday in Doula.

The tournament debutants come into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat to champions Morocco in a game they put up a spirited performance despite defeat.

That performance gives Abalo and his staff optimism against a Cranes side that didn’t impress in the goalless draw with Amavubi of Rwanda.

“Against Morocco we missed some clear chances,” said Jean-Paul Abalo Dosseh.

“The next game is to be won. We have shown that we can do good things and we must confirm it now,” he added.

Togo are playing at the competition for the first time while Uganda is into their fifth appearance at the tournament.

However, neither on the four occasions have they gone past the group stages.