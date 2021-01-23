Uganda 1-2 Togo

Said Kyeyune cracker wasn’t enough as Uganda Cranes fell to the Hawks of Togo 2-1 in their second game of the 2020 Africa Nations Championship in Doula.

The URA midfielder scored six minutes after coming on for Tonny Mawejje to draw the game level after Paul Mbowa had headed into his own net.

Richard Nane then won it for the Chan debutants with a classic in the 57th minute.

Uganda Cranes celebrate Kyeyune’s goal against Togo Credit: CAF MEDIA

Johnathan McKinstry made four changes from the team that started in the goalless draw with Rwanda with Mawejje, Ibrahim Orit, Muhammad Shaban and Denis Iguma all starting.

Left back Aziz Kayondo had a shot deflected just outside inside the opening exchanges while Mbowa had to be at his best to clear off the line at the opposite end.

Orit and Anukani also came close to opening the scores in a tensely contested first half in Doula that ended goalless.

Three minutes into the second half, Togo won a corner which they started short and from the resultant cross, Nane flicked it over forcing Mbowa to head into his own net and give Togo the lead.

But it lasted only three minutes as Kyeyune scored a screamer from over 45 yards after good inter-play with Shafik Kuchi Kagimu.

Ibrahim Orit tries to get past Togo’s defender Credit: CAF

The Togolese restored their lead with another fine strike from Nane whose found unmarked down the left and saw his shot beat Lukwago, hit the cross bar before settling into the net.

Not even the introduction of Viane Ssekajugo and Brian Aheebwa for Joachim Ojera and Mbowa did a change a thing as Cranes went all out in attack.

Lukwago had to be at his best to keep the score line respectable making three fine saves as the game ended 2-1 leaving The Cranes at the bottom of Group C with just one point while Togo moved to second with three points.

Uganda’s next opponents Morocco lead the table with four points while Rwanda who held the defending champions to a goalless draw are third.

Uganda Cranes Line-up

Charles Lukwago, Dennis Iguma, Aziz Kayondo, Paul Mbowa (Brian Aheebwa), Musitafa Mujjuzi, Shafik Kagimu, Tonny Mawejje (Said Kyeyune), Bright Anukani, Muhammad Shaban, Ibrahim Orit, Joackim Ojera (Viane Ssekajugo)