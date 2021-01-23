Uganda Cranes produced an improved performance from the goalless draw against Rwanda but fell to Chan debutants Togo 2-1 in Doula.

Ismael Kiyonga rates the Cranes on the day of classics from Kyeyune and Nane.

Charles Lukwago 7

Had little to do in the first-half but made three big saves at 2-1 to keep the Cranes into the game. Maintained concentration for when he was needed and had less to do with both goals conceded.

Denis Iguma 4

Started ahead of Paul Willa and had an unconvincing night. Booked early in the game and takes blame for failure to track his man for goal number 2.

Aziz Kayondo 5

Could have scored inside the first minute but later struggled as the game waned on. Not astute defensively and a bad cross on rare times he ventured forward.

Paul Mbowa 5

One of the best performers in the first half and cleared off the line. Unfortunately headed into his own net after conceding a corner when he lost a physical battle.

Mustafa Mujuzi 5.5

A torrid evening against the intelligent Togo forwards. Exposed when The Cranes went all out in attack and nearly gave away a goal. Booked for a clumsy challenge after carelessly losing possession late on.

Shafik Kagimu 7

Another fine performance from the little anchor-man. Played a pivotal role in the move for Kyeyune’s leveller and complemented Mawejje and later Kyeyune.

Bright Anukani 6

Not off it but not on it, either. He showed a few moments of brilliance with his passing and ambitious enough to shoot from outside the area in the first half.

Tonny Mawejje 5

Calm and composed when in possession and often tried that forward going pass on several occasions until he was subbed at half time.

Joachim Ojera 4

Didn’t offer enough again from the right and was always kept in check by the big Togolese. Even on occasions he escaped unmarked, his final ball was wanting. Replaced by Ssekajugo.

Ibrahim Orit 6

A good game from the lad on his first ever Chan appearance as he tried to force things from the left. Created problems for the Togo defence but tired late on.

Muhammad Shaban 4

Shockingly preferred ahead of Brian Aheebwa but had little to show at the end of the game. Caught offside on several occasions and missed a glorious opportunity when he opted to slide instead of remaining on his feet to head Viane Ssekajugo cross.

Substitutes

Said Kyeyune 7

Scored fabulously to draw Uganda level six minutes after coming on and his performance showed he deserves to start in the team. He combined well with his club team mate Kagimu.

Viane Ssekajugo 5

An improvement on Ojera but not much to create an impact. Created a decent chance for Shaban with a well weighted cross.

Brian Aheebwa 5

Replaced Mbowa as the Cranes went all out in attack but rarely got the service to trouble the resilient Togo backline.