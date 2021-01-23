Uganda Cranes must beat Morocco in their last group C game if they are to reach the quarter finals of the 2020 Africa Nations Championship.

Following a draw and defeat to Rwanda and Togo respectively, few people Uganda a chance against the defending champions but not Coach Johnathan McKinstry.

The Northern Irishman who guided Rwanda to the same stage on home soil in 2016 believes in the quality at hand to cause Morocco who were held by Rwanda.

“Our target at the start was to go as deep into the tournament,” McKinstry said after the 2-1 defeat to Togo.

“And our target at this exact moment is to still go deep into the tournament.

If we can reproduce the display tonight especially in the second half and add a little bit more quality in terms of finding the finishing touch, we can get the result against Morocco. Johnathan McKinstry

“So, if that happens, we will be in the quarter-finals and we will be aiming for even better,” he explained.

McKinstry admitted disappointment in the aftermath of the Togo game but says everyone must now focus on the do or die clash against the Atlas Lions.

“People are disappointed now; everyone is after the loss, but we know we have to keep our heads high and know that we have the quality to go and cause Morocco problems.”

In 2014, Uganda beat Burkina Faso and drew with Zimbabwe but fell 3-1 to Morocco in the final game to bow out of the Chan at the group stages.