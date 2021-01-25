Fred Ronald Niwagira Mwine alias Ronnie Santos is expected to appear in court on Monday over allegations of being involved in match fixing in the Kenya Premier League.

The Ugandan certified FIFA player agent was nabbed in Kisumu on Saturday afternoon trying to bribe four Western Stima players and the team manager in order to lose their match against KCB.

It’s alleged that Santos approached Western Stima chairman Laban Jobita who decided to set up the trap for his arrest after hearing him on his intentions.

“When we got the tip, I gave a go-ahead to the four players and the team manager to go to Museum View Hotel, record the conversation and tip me once the Ugandan national had placed the cash on the table,” said Jobita as quoted by Daily Monitor.

Reports state that Mwine was offering KShs500,000 (about Shs17m) to be shared among some members of the playing staff and the team manager and he advanced Ksh 10,000 (Ugx 335,000) with the balance to be paid after losing the match.

“Immediately our officers arrested the said person and established that he is a Ugandan national by the name Mwine whose immigration status has expired,” read the police report.

He was later found in possession of more Ksh 61,600 (Shs2m) in cash.

“They were to lose 4-0, two goals on each half when they play KCB on Sunday,” said Jobita – they went on to lose 3-1 though.

On Sunday, Mwine posted on his Facebook page stating that he was set up and remained confident of winning.

“I stand firm and I will this setup. Thanks to all my friends and brothers who are supporting me.” Ronnie Santos posted on Facebook

Earlier after news of his arrest had made rounds, he sarcastically posted in Swahili “Siku za mwizi ni ngapi’ literally translated as “how many days does a thief have?”

Santos is expected to be charged with immigration and corruption related charges for attempting to fix a match in KPL.