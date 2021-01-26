The Silverbacks of Uganda are close to qualifying for AfroBasket 2021. If they secure the ticket to Kigali, Rwanda, it will be the third time Uganda will be playing at the continental tournament.

Silverbacks put themselves in a position of qualification during the first leg of Group E with two wins – against Morocco and Cape Verde – last November, and need just one win to qualify without going through permutations.

Jimmy Enabu, the captain of the side, wants nothing to do with permutations and says the mission in to better the first leg performance.

“We have come up with a mission and we have set goals to be better than we were in the November window similar to the last time which is having positive vibes and approach this campaign the way that we should of course bearing in mind that we really want to return to the AfroBasket so we are putting in the work that we need to and hopefully the results will follow,” Enabu told FIBA.

Uganda will open the second leg against group leaders Egypt on February 18 before facing Morocco on February 20 and Cape Verde in the last tie on February 21 in Monastir, Tunisia.

Enabu whose last outing in Tunisia was with City Oilers during the 2017 FIBA Africa Champions Cup in Rades where the Ugandan champions finished fifth feels the teams will be more streetwise when they face Uganda and its upon the Silverbacks to be better.

“After the way we performed and we put out what we needed to put out, now everyone knows that we can play like this. Coming back and working out and preparing for the next campaign, at the back of our heads, we know that we have to be better. There will be xs and os but at the end of the day, we have to go and show that we are actually better than we were in the first window.”

“We have to use it to our advantage because the first time, people were sleeping on us and now they are more awake and in situations like this, when they expect us to play the way that we did, we can use it to our advantage. If they want to disrespect us still and say that it was luck then they are in for a surprise.”