The nation-wide electoral process will conclude on 3rd February 2021 with the local council and parish elections.

This is an important time to choose leaders and every vote matters to decide the personalities who discuss polices and formulate rules that govern this country.

For starters, President Yoweri Museveni Kaguta will serve yet another five year mandate until 2026 after beating 12 other candidates in a race well competed.

For Parliamentary elections, a couple of Members of Parliament (MP’s) retained their seats, whilst others are completely new faces.

MP’s are very instrumental in the development of any country, for they discuss polices, provide directional tools for the nation and play a key role in the formulation of laws.

A reasonable number of these MP’s are sports-friendly personalities, many of whom are former sportsmen and women.

Eng, Moses Magogo is MP Elect for Budiope East

Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana (middle) celebrates a goal at Lugogo

These are personalities envisaged and best suited to take the voice of sports to the floor of national parliament.

Time immemorial, sports in Uganda has had its own concerns as under funding, operating under the out-dated 1964 Sports Act, appalling facilities and the like.

With an increased number of parliamentarians in the August House, sports will have a lobbying power and arm on the precious national cake.

This is the time best suited for sports to haggle with the other sectors for funding as security, health, agriculture, education, transport, electricity generation, infrastructure and amenities development, judiciary and others.

Policy making and implementation are two crucial pillars in ensuring the right state of politicking for any country.

From East to West, North to South, the sports industry is now ably represented in Parliament with a good number represented out of the 527 total parliamentarians in the 13th Parliament.

Geoffrey Ssolo Kayemba (middle) with Aucho Khalid after the agreeing to join Misr El Mikassa in Eygpt. Kayemba is MP for Bukomansimbi

Some of the personalities who will boldly carry the sporting message in the national parliament include the state minister of sports Hamson Denis Obua (Ajuri Constituency in Alebtong District), Patrick Isiagi Opolot (Kachumbala Constituency, Bukedea District), Geofrey Ssolo Kayemba (Bukomansimbi South, Bukomansimbi District), Moses Hassim Magogo (Budiope East, Buyende District), Alex Ruhunda (Fort Portal Municipality, Fort Portal City), Robina Rwakoojo (Gomba East, Gomba District), Bright Rwamirama Kanyonfore (Isingiro North, Isingiro District), Muhammed Nsereko (Kampala Central Division, Kampala City), Allan Aloizious Ssewanyana (Makindye Division West, Kampala City), Alousious Talton Gold Mukasa (Rubaga Division South, Kampala), Patrick Nsanja Kayongo (Ntenjeru South, Kayunga District), Peter Ogwang (Ngariam Constituency, Katakwi District), Charles Ayume (Koboko Municipality, Koboko District), Geofrey Lutaaya (Kakuuto Constituency, Kyotera District), James Michael Jimmy Akena (Lira East Division, Lira City), Mwine Mpaka Rwamirama (Mbarara South Division, Mbarara City), Jim Muhwezi Katugugu (Rujumbura Constituency, Rukungiri District), Shartis Nayebare Kutesa Musherure (Mawogola North, Ssembabule District), General Elly Tumwine (Army), Medard Lubega Sseggona (Busiro East, Wakiso District), Paul Nsubuga (Busiro North, Wakiso District), Charles Matovu (Busiro South, Wakiso District), Michael Kakembo Mbwatekamwa (Entebbe Municipality, Wakiso District), former Education and sports minister Jessica Rose Alupo Epel (Katakwi), Jane Ruth Aceng Ocero (Lira City),Connie Nakayenze Galiwango (Mbale City), Rebecca Kadaga (Kamuli) among others.

Geofrey Lutaaya shedding tears for Express Football Club in March 2018. He is newly elected MP for Kakuuto

General Elly Tumwine is an ardent chess lover

These are the ambassadors who are looked at with a keen eye to front the sporting message.