Uganda has participated in five of the six Chan tournaments without much success including the ongoing on where they bowed out at the group stages.

The results have been abysmal in all the tournaments with just a single win in 15 matches and 24 goals conceded – a record high since the competition was inaugurated in 2009.

Kawowo Sports’ Ismael Kiyonga reminds us of all the squads and in the end, you will choose which one was better.

CHAN 2011 – SUDAN

This was the first time Uganda qualified after missing on the inaugural one in 2009.

Placed in Group A alongside hosts Sudan, Gabon and Algeria, the Cranes lost all games and scored just once and conceded five goals in three matches.

Ibrahim Sadam Juma became the first player to score for Uganda when he netted a penalty in the 2-1 defeat to Gabon in the last group game after 2-0 and 1-0 losses to Algeria and Sudan respectively.

Ibrahim Sadam Juma scored Uganda’s first goal at Chan tournament Credit: KAWOWO SPORTS

The Squad

Goalkeepers: Yasin Mugabi (Proline), Hamza Muwonge (Bunamwaya) and Godfrey Wakabu (KCCA)

Defenders: Denis Iguma (SC Villa), Jimmy Mukubya (URA), Simeon Masaba (URA), Habib Kavuma (Bunamwaya), Edward Ssali (Bunamwaya), Derrick Walulya (URA), Ivan Bukenya (Proline), Ayub Kisaliita (Bunamwaya)

Midfielders: Mike Mutyaba (Bunamwaya), Simon Sserunkuma (SC Villa), Noah Ssemakula (Express FC), Manco Kaweesa (URA), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (Bunamwaya), Steven Bengo (URA) and Owen Kasule (Bunamwaya)

Forwards: Yuda Mugalu (Bunamwaya), Ceaser Okhuti (Bunamwaya), Bruno Olobo (KCCA), Patrick Edema (Proline) and Tony Odur (Bunamwaya)

Coach: Bobby Williamson

CHAN 2014 – SOUTH AFRICA

A much improved performance with a win, draw and defeat to Burkina Faso (2-1), Zimbabwe (0-0) and Morocco (3-1) respectively in Group B.

Yunus Sentamu bagged the headlines with his three goals but Cranes fell short by a point to finish third in the group with 4 points.

Denis Iguma was the only survivor from the 2011 squad to make the team.

Uganda Cranes’ Yunus Sentamu Credit: © Kawowo Sports | Cosmas Arinitwe

The Squad

Goalkeepers: Benjamin Ochan, Ali Kimera (SC Victoria University) and Ismail Watenga (Vipers SC).

Defenders: Denis Iguma, Savio Kabugo, Isaac Muleme, Martin Mpuuga (SC Victoria University), Richard Kasagga, Julius Ntambi (Kiira Young), Nicholas Wadada (Vipers), Ronnie Kisekka and Hassan Wasswa (KCCA).

Midfielders: Vincent Kayizzi, Joseph Mpande (Vipers), Ivan Ntege, Brian Majwega (KCCA), Allan Kyambadde (Express FC) and Yasser Mugerwa (SC Victoria University).

Forwards: Simon Okwi (SC Victoria University), Crespo Asiku (Bul), Simon Okwi (Soana) and Yunus Sentamu (Vipers)

Coach – Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic

CHAN 2016 – RWANDA

Uganda was placed in group D with Zambia, Mali and Zimbabwe for the team hosted in neighbouring Rwanda.

The Cranes drew 2-2 with Mali, lost 1-0 to Chipolopolo and drew 1-1 with Mali.

Farouk Miya and Joseph Ochaya scored the four goal thriller while Geoffrey Sserunkuma against the West Africans.

Uganda finished third on the table with two points.

Farouk Miya scored at Chan 2016 Credit: Edgar Hamala

The Squad

Goalkeepers: James Alitho (Vipers S.C), Mathias Kigonya (Bright Stars F.C), Ismail Watenga (Vipers FC)

Defenders: Dennis Okot (KCCA FC), Richard Kasagga (URA FC), Joseph Nsubuga (Bright Stars), Isaac Muleme (SC Villa Jogoo), Hassan Wasswa Dazo (KCCA FC), Timothy Awany (KCCA), Joseph Ochaya (KCCA FC), Bernard Muwanga (Bright Stars FC),

Midfielders: Ivan Ntege (KCCA FC), Ambrose Kirya (SC Villa Jogoo), Keziron Kizito (Vipers), Muzamil Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Miya Faruku (Vipers), Martin Kiiza (SC Villa Jogoo)

Strikers: Robert Ssentongo (URA), Geoffrey Sserunkuma (Lweza), Frank Kalanda (URA), Ceasar Okhuti (KCCA FC), Francis Olaki (Soana FC), Erisa Ssekisambu (Vipers SC)

Coach – Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic

CHAN 2018 – MOROCCO

There was another date with Zambia at this competition in Group B along with Namibia and Ivory Coast.

Uganda lost 3-1 to Zambia with Derrick Nsibambi scoring the lone goal before a 1-0 defeat to Namibia and then a goalless draw with Ivory Coast ended The Cranes’ campaign with a single point and third on the group.

Derrick Nsibambi scored Uganda’s one goal at Chan 2018

The Squad

Goalkeepers: Ismail Watenga (Vipers SC), Benjamin Ochan (KCCA FC), Saidi Keni (Proline FC)Defenders: Nico Wakiro Wadada (Vipers SC), Joseph Nsubuga (SC Villa Jogoo), Isaac Muleme (KCCA FC), Aggrey Madoi (Police FC), Timothy Dennis Awany (KCCA FC), Bernard Muwanga (SC Villa Jogoo), Mustafa Mujuzi (Proline FC)

Midfielders: Taddeo Lwanga (Vipers SC), Ibrahim Saddam Juma (KCCA FC), Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Abubaker Kasule (Express FC), Allan Kyambadde (SC Villa Jogoo), Paul Mucureezi (KCCA FC), Rahmat Senfuka (Police F.C)

Forwards: Derrick Nsibambi (KCCA FC), Muhammad Shaban (KCCA FC), Nelson Senkatuka (Bright Stars FC)

Coach – Sebastien Desabre

CHAN 2020 – CAMEROON

A goalless draw with Rwanda and defeats to Togo (2-1) and Morocco (5-2) saw the Cranes finish with just one point in Group D.

At the same tournament, Uganda suffered their heaviest defeat and conceded a record seven goals scoring three.

Said Kyeyune was the star for the team scoring twice and another by Ibrahim Orit.

Uganda Cranes celebrate Kyeyune’s goal against Togo Credit: CAF MEDIA

The Squad

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC, 1), Mutakubwa Joel (Kyetume FC), Alionzi Legason Nafian (URA FC), Tom Ikara (Police)

Defenders: Hassan Muhamood (Police FC), Kayondo Abdu Aziizi (Vipers SC), Mujuzi Musitafa (Kyetume FC), Ssenjobe Eric (Police FC), Iguma Denis (KCCA FC), Willa Paul (Vipers SC), Lwaliwa Halid (Vipers SC), Mbowa Paul Patrick (URA FC)

Midfielders: Mawejje Tonny (Police FC), Kagimu Shafik Kuchi (URA FC), Anukani Bright (KCCA FC), Kyeyune Saidi (URA FC), Byaruhanga Bobosi (Vipers SC), Watambala Abdu Karim (Vipers SC)

Forwards: Ojera Joackim (URA FC), Brian Aheebwa (KCCA FC), Ocen Ben (Police FC), Ssekajugo (Wakiso Giants FC), Orit Ibrahim (Vipers SC), Jagason Muhammad Shaban (Vipers SC), Karisa Milton (Vipers SC)

Coach – Johnathan McKinstry