Left back John Jordan Obita, 27, has joined English championship side Wycombe Wanderers on a two-and-a-half year deal.

The player of British – Ugandan nationality left league one neighbors Oxford United, his hometown club.

He had only joined Oxford United in October 2020 after 10 years at Reading, including loans to Barnet, Gillingham, Portsmouth and Oldham.

But he has moved on again after just 15 appearances for Oxford, in which he was only twice on the losing side.

He arrives at the Championship’s bottom club after Leicester loan pair Admiral Muskwe and Josh Knight also joined, coming in contact with big striker Uche Ikepeazu Mubiru, another player with Ugandan decent.

Obita made 191 appearances in his decade in the professional ranks at Reading, which was hampered by an ACL injury in October 2017.

He made his final appearance for Oxford in Tuesday’s 4-3 win at Rochdale.

Gareth Ainsworth’s Wycombe are 10 points adrift of safety at the halfway stage of the Championship season.

In 2010, Obita played for the England U-18 National team, graduating to the U-19 team, U-20 and later U-21 teams.

Obita was Reading Player of the Season in 2013/14.

