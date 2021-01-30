Ugandan Cranes defender Bevis Mugabi has been reported by Motherwell FC to have jumped higher than Cristiano Ronaldo for the latter winner in Thursday’s win over Ross County.

The 25-year-old Ugandan international produced an astonishing leap of 75m from ground level to rise above the Staggies defence and power home a header from Jake Carroll’s corner kick in the 2-1 triumph in Dingwall.

According to Motherwell FC, who announced “It’s Official,” the star beat Cristiano’s record of 71cm, when the former helped Juventus defeat Sampdoria in the Italian Serie A on December 19th two years ago.

It's official.



Bevis Mugabi jumped higher than Cristiano Ronaldo for his winning goal @B_M321@Cristiano pic.twitter.com/veJPhGGaMF — Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) January 29, 2021

The Portuguese met Alex Sandro’s cross at the back post at a height of 8.39ft (2.56m) – higher than the crossbar (8ft) – before heading home. His waist was at the height of the defender’s head.

Similary, Bevis was visibly higher than the cross bar, a goal that drew rave reviews from pundits all over the country.