Bevis Mugabi's header

Ugandan Cranes defender Bevis Mugabi has been reported by Motherwell FC to have jumped higher than Cristiano Ronaldo for the latter winner in Thursday’s win over Ross County.

The 25-year-old Ugandan international produced an astonishing leap of 75m from ground level to rise above the Staggies defence and power home a header from Jake Carroll’s corner kick in the 2-1 triumph in Dingwall.

According to Motherwell FC, who announced “It’s Official,” the star beat Cristiano’s record of 71cm, when the former helped Juventus defeat Sampdoria in the Italian Serie A on December 19th two years ago.

The Portuguese met Alex Sandro’s cross at the back post at a height of 8.39ft (2.56m) – higher than the crossbar (8ft) – before heading home. His waist was at the height of the defender’s head.

Similary, Bevis was visibly higher than the cross bar, a goal that drew rave reviews from pundits all over the country.

