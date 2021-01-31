Hosts Cameroon became the second team after Mali to secure a slot into the semifinals of the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) after overcoming Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday.

The Indomitable Lions had to come from a goal down to secure a 2-1 win over two-time winners DR Congo in a closely contested encounter.

The build-up to the quarter-final was however dominated by reports of Congo missing players and officials due to COVID-19.

A day prior to the clash against Cameroon, 13 people from the Congolese camp tested positive. These results were dismissed by Congo and CAF had to make an intervention.

Another test was done by a different laboratory and only two players tested positive, thus the number reducing from 13.

Congo’s coach Florent Ibenge who had missed two of the group stage games because he was self isolating was cleared to return to the bench.

However, against all these odds, it’s the Leopards that took the lead in the 21st minute through Makabi Lilepo.

This only lasted eight minutes with the hosts levelling matters through Yannick Ndjeng.

A mistake by Congolese veteran Goalkeeper Ley Matampi saw him drop the ball at the feet of Ndjeng and the latter did no mistake to slot home.

Cameroon took the lead through Felix Oukine in what would eventually become the decisive moment of the game.

A long-range shot by Oukine before the end of the first half took a deflection to evade Matampi.

Despite efforts by Congo in the second half, Cameroon held on to earn victory and progress to the semifinals.

They will await for the winner between defending Champions Morocco and Zambia.

In the other quarterfinal game played on Saturday, Mali edged past Congo Brazzaville winning 5-4 on penalties after normal time had ended goalless.