Mali advanced to the semifinal phase at the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN) after overcoming Congo Brazzaville on Saturday in Yaounde.

The Eagles triumphed in the tense penalty shoot out, winning 5-4. Normal time at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium had ended goalless.

With no time finding the outlet after normal and extra time, a penalty shoot out had to determine which team progresses.

Mali came out perfect, converting all their kicks from the spot while for Congo, it’s right back Prince Mouandza Mapata whose effort went off target.

Issaka Samake, Moussa Kyabou, Makan Samabaly, Mamadou Doumbia and Mamadou Coulibaly scored for Mali.

For Congo it was Julfin Ondongo, Hardy Binguila, Yann Mokombo and goalkeeper Pavelh Ndzila who convertedd theirs’ in a losing effort.

This is the second time that Mali is reaching the semifinals at CHAN. The first came four ago in Rwanda.

Mali now awaits the winner between Guinea and Rwanda who play their quarterfinal game today.