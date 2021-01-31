There is a mixed feeling of tension, excitement and anxiety as the Uganda Volleyball Federation (UVF) goes to polls on Sunday, 31st January 2021 at the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) headquarters.

The competition is stiff for almost all the positions on the executive committee.

The seat for presidency has three candidates; Hadijah Namanda (Incumbent), Sadiq Nasiwu and Eddie Okila.

Namanda is seeking for the second successive term in office after being elected into office since 2017 when she beat Joseph Odong and Eddie Okila.

An international Umpire, Namanda is campaigning for yet another term to complete the agenda that was paralyzed by the Coronavirus pandemic, improve the league and national teams’ involvement in international competitions.

“COVID-19 pandemic stunted our plans for the better part of 2020. I am seeking for another term to accomplish the plans set in place. There is also a clear way out to improve the league and regular involvement of all our national teams” Namanda disclosed.

She will face stiff competition from her predecessor Nasiwu who had initially served a two year term between 2009 to 2017.

Nasiwu is a former Kampala Volleyball Club player who seeks another mandate to galvanize what he never accomplished especially in the lineage of sponsorships.

“I am back to seek another term at the helm of volleyball in Uganda. We have individual and company sponsorships into volleyball which became a myth when I left office. I want to put right that element among others” Nasiwu states.

Okila has contested for the previous two elections and failed. He is back for the third time with a new approach.

The former Embago Volleyball Club (Lira), Sharing Youth Nsambya, Sport -S, Old Kampala SSS, KCCA and Volleyball Cranes player fronts unity of the volleyball family (players, fans and administrators), vibrancy in the national leagues with televised matches and strengthening of the national teams.

“I want to preach unity for all at all levels in the volleyball family from the players, officials to the fans. Our national leagues have not been televised for 12 years, I want to change that as well as strengthening the national teams for better competition in the region and on the continent” Okila reveals his plans.

Other positions:

The trio of Abdallah Kiggundu, Tonny Ashaba and Adam Waiswa are vying for the post of first vice president.

The second vice president’s seat has Salma Kairungi Otika, Hellen Nakimuli and Faridah Nnaalinnya.

Godwin Ssenyondo and Hassan Ssekajjolo will compete for the General Secretary position.

Meanwhile, Adam Mugisha, Joseph Odong and Philbert Mutabazi are up for treasurer’s post.

The Uganda Volleyball Federation (UVF) is among the 53 sports bodies under the umbrella of the National Council of Sports.

Volleyball is an Olympic sport and in Uganda, it is played by both sexes including the disabled personalities in-doors, out-doors and on the beaches

To beef up continuity of this sport, youth structures have been strengthened with competitions for primary, secondary and universities encouraged.

Besides the national leagues (Serie-A, Serie B and Serie C), there are various open championships hosted by individual clubs and institutions under the blessings and full endorsements of UVF.

Beach volleyball is yet another segment of the game popular in the country with an annual circuit played throughout the year as well as the national teams for both gender.

Like many sports federations and associations in the country, the element of under-funding, sponsorship hitches, lack of proper facilities country-wide, in-fighting and back stabbing remain perennial grey areas for the sport development.

Hopefully, with the able and right leadership in place, some of these problems will be solved in the next four year tenure.

Candidates for the various posts (2021-2025):