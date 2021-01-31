Midfielder Saidi Kyeyune has completed a move to Sudanese outfit El Merrikh SC. The deal was confirmed by the club on Sunday.

Kyeyune who has been plying his trade with URA FC in the Uganda Premier League put pen to paper on a one-year deal.

“Transfer Window Update | Ugandan International & URA Kampala’s Attacking Midfielder Saidi Kyeyune is officially red,” confirmed El Merrikh.

Reports indicate URA FC have earned money in the region of $40,000 from the deal.

The deal comes after Kyeyune’s impressive performance at the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco.

Whereas the Uganda Cranes did not perform well and couldn’t advance past the group stage, Kyeyune stood out.

He scored two of three goals that Uganda managed at the tournament including arguably the goal of the tournament against Togo.

The other (a free kick) came in the 5-2 defeat to Morocco in the final group game.

Kyeyune who started his career at Maroons FC moved to URA FC in 2011 and has been the longest-serving player at the time of his departure.

Last season saw him return to his very best scoring 8 goals and as many assists in the league.

He becomes the latest Ugandan to play in Sudan following Salim Jamal Magoola (currently at Al Hilal). Mike Mutyaba and Hamis ‘Diego’ Kizza also had stints at Al Merrikh and El Hilal Obeid respectively.