The third and last window of the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers is just over a couple of weeks away.

The Silverbacks of Uganda will be taking on Egypt, Morocco, and Cape Verde at Mohamed-Mzali Sports Hall in Monastir, Tunisia from February 18-21 for a slot at the final championship which will be held later this year in Kigali, Rwanda.

After a six-week training camp for the home-based players, Silverbacks technical team has summoned 13 players, 8 of whom have been part of the camp, to represent the country at the qualifiers.

Fayed Bbale Credit: Don Mugabi

UCU Canons point guard Fayed Bbale and Sharing Youths guard Ceasar Kizito are the new additions to the team of the home-based legion.

Meanwhile, another addition has been made to the foreign-based players in power forward Arthur Kaluma who verbally committed to join the University of Nevada Las Vegas Rebels.

The eight home-based players will depart for Tunisia on February 4, 2021 for a training camp in Monastir where they will be joined by the foreign-based players.

Uganda is second in Group E behind Egypt and need just one win to all but seal qualification to a third straight AfroBasket.

The Squad

Jimmy Enabu Tony Drileba Benjamin Komakech Fayed Bbale James Okello Joseph Anyuru Ikong Titus Lual Odeke Ceasar Kizito Ishmail Wainwright Eric Rwahirwe Robinson Opong Deng Geu Arthur Kaluma

Second Round Fixtures