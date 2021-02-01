Rwanda 0-1 Guinea

Morocco 3-1 Zambia

Rwanda’s Total 2020 Africa Nations Championship adventure came to an end with a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Guinea.

In a fixture dominated by poor refereeing decisions at Limbe stadium, both teams finished with ten men after Moroccan referee sent off Guinea’s Mory Kante and Rwanda’s Olivier Kwizera.

Morlaye Sylla scored from a free kick after Kwizera was ridiculously sent off for what appeared like no foul on the Guinea attacker.

The Amavubi were twice denied by the post and also lost two of their players – Jacques Tuyisenge and Rachid Kalisa to injuries in the first half.

In Doula, Rahim Soufiane scored twice as defending champions Morocco saw off 10-man Zambia.

Mohammed Al Bemammer scored the other goal for the Atlas Lions after Allan Chibwe failed to handle the ball from a corner.

Despite having a man sent off in Zachariah Chirongoshi, Micho’s men pulled a goal back in the second half through Moses Phiri.

Morocco will now face hosts Cameroon on February 3rd at the Limbe Omnisport Stadium while Guinea take on Mali on Wednesday Mali at the Japoma Stadium in Douala.