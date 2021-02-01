Friendly Match:

Gomba Lions 7-0 Mpigi Select

In preparation for the Masaza Cup 2020 final against Buddu, Gomba Lions humbled Mpigi Select team 7-0 during a friendly match played at the Kabulasoke PTC on Sunday, 31st January 2021.

Charles Bbaale led the assault in the one sided duel with a hat-trick (three goals).

Ashraf Zizinga got a brace, striker Ronald Nizeye and second half substitute George Kaddu each netted a goal.

Nizeye tapped home the opener as early as the second minute after an assist from the left flank by winger Collin Sseruwu.

Bbaale scored the second goal in the 20th minute before turning provider for Zizinga as the Lions led 3-0 by the half way mark.

Upon resumption of the second stanza, Gomba Lions remained the team on a mission possible.

Zizinga stabbed the ball home inside the goal area for the fourth goal.

Bbaale’s second on the sunny evening was a powerful header on the hour mark.

Left back Kaddu registered his name among the scorers with the sixth goal after a school-boy mistake from the goalkeeper.

With 10 minutes to end the game, Bbaale completed his hat-trick with a venomous free-kick from 35 yards to galvanize the “sweet” victory before a handful of home fans.

Gomba, record winners of the Masaza Cup tournament are gearing up for the 2020 final against Buddu after it was postponed to a future date.

Ibrahim Kirya, head coach of Gomba Lions was impressed by the performance on the day but was quick to assert that it remains work in progress prior to the final.

“The players are returning from a break after a hard tournament at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru. I am very happy for the goals scored and performance. We are still planning as the players’ fitness concerns are also being worked upon” Kirya disclosed.

Meanwhile, Buddu is expected to resume training on Monday, 1st February 2021.

The organizing committee of the tournament is yet to ascertain the date and venue of the final as well as the third place play off.

Masaza Cup All Winners: